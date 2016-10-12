Quantcast

Update: Albemarle County Police Investigating Robbery on Pantops

Surveillance image of suspect in robbery of Advance America Surveillance image of suspect in robbery of Advance America
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County police are investigating a robbery of a business in the Pantops area.

Officers were called out to Advance America in the 300 block of Pantops Center around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 12.

The suspect was wearing all black with a neon traffic vest, covered his face with a bandana, and wore a motorcycle helmet. He left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators say there are no reports of injury, and the suspect did not display a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

Around 1:15 Wednesday afternoon, a man entered the Advance America Cash Advance on the 300 block of Pantops Center and demanded money from the clerk.

We are releasing still shots from surveillance video in hopes that someone might have some information regarding this robbery--please call ACPD: 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers: 434-977-4000.