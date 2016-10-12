Update: Albemarle County Police Investigating Robbery on Pantops

Albemarle County police are investigating a robbery of a business in the Pantops area.

Officers were called out to Advance America in the 300 block of Pantops Center around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 12.

The suspect was wearing all black with a neon traffic vest, covered his face with a bandana, and wore a motorcycle helmet. He left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators say there are no reports of injury, and the suspect did not display a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.