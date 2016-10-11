Fork Union Running Back Sefa Pua'auli Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Fork Union Military Academy running back Sefa Pua'auli is this week's Mack Morris Heating and Air Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Pua'auli, who is originally from Hawaii, rushed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in Fork Union's shootout with St. Christopher's.

"We came out, executed and gave it our all. I couldn't of done it without my lineman. We worked as a team and we got stuff done," he stated.

"We got down 47-13 and all of sudden the demeanor of the team changed, and the linemen were coming off and burying people. He would hit the hole. Five or six yards down the field he was just hitting people. He was just bouncing off of them and that's when we knew late in the third quarter that this could be interesting," said Fork Union Military Academy Head Coach Mike Hooper.

Pua'auli also had nine tackles on defense. He has racked up almost 500 yards and four touchdowns in the past two games.