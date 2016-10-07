Charlottesville's BRC Reveals Cost of Statue Removal and Placement

Charlottesville's Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials, and Public Spaces is sharing how much it might cost to remove two of the city's Confederate statues and some of the legal ramifications that come of it.

The city estimates it will cost $375,000 to move the Jackson statue from Court Square.

To move the Lee statue would cost approximately $330,000, totaling just over $700,000 Both of these cost estimates are to move the statues to another location which means they actually need a distinct location to go to.

The cost also takes into account securing and preparing that particular location to receive the statues.The commission also shared a memorandum from Lisa Robertson, the city of Charlottesville's deputy commonwealth's attorney.

There are legal questions about statues that were once gifted and whether they should remain in perpetuity. The chair of the Blue Ribbon Commission, Don Gathers, says the issues of cost will not sway the decision one way or the other.

"Numerous people spoke about the cost of what slavery was back then as opposed to moving the statues, and we've got some issues here in the city. We've got some issues here in the country. When we have business leaders who want to equate the black lives matter movement to the KKK, we've got some real issues that we have to deal with here," said Gathers.

The commission has targeted October 19 for a specific work session to narrow its focus. That's when it will continue to hone its report which it will present to Charlottesville City Council.