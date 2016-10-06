Blue Ribbon Commission Reviewing Information and Ideas

Quantcast

Posted: Updated: Oct 18, 2016 10:04 PM
Charlottesville's Blue Ribbon Commission met at Clark Elementary School Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville’s Blue Ribbon Commission is putting all of its ideas and the information it has gathered over the last several months on the table for review. It held a meeting Thursday, October 6, at Clark Elementary School.

The big issues are: what to do with Confederate monuments - to move them or to keep them in place and how best to highlight the Daughters of Zion Cemetery, Vinegar Hill, and the slave auction block in Charlottesville. 

Commissioners have a working document created by one of its subcommittees that it’s feeding off of. 

The last public forum will be held on November 3. That's when the commission is planning to unveil its draft proposal.

  • Viewer Poll

  • Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
    1%
    219 votes
    Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
    4%
    911 votes
    Remove the statue and rename the park
    9%
    1848 votes
    Don't change anything
    83%
    17580 votes
    None of the above
    3%
    623 votes
