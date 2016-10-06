Blue Ribbon Commission Reviewing Information and Ideas

Charlottesville’s Blue Ribbon Commission is putting all of its ideas and the information it has gathered over the last several months on the table for review. It held a meeting Thursday, October 6, at Clark Elementary School.

The big issues are: what to do with Confederate monuments - to move them or to keep them in place and how best to highlight the Daughters of Zion Cemetery, Vinegar Hill, and the slave auction block in Charlottesville.

Commissioners have a working document created by one of its subcommittees that it’s feeding off of.

The last public forum will be held on November 3. That's when the commission is planning to unveil its draft proposal.