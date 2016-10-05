Court Filings Offer New Details in Rolling Stone Defamation Suit

Court documents are illuminating how a 10-day, multimillion dollar federal trial will unfold later this month.

Documents recently filed in United States District Court Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville detail who will be called to testify in a defamation case that centers on a redacted Rolling Stone Magazine article, as well as the volumes of evidence that will be used to sway a jury.

In November 2014, the magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely. In the article, a student referred to as "Jackie" described being gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at the University of Virginia in September of 2012. Rolling Stone Magazine has redacted and apologized for the article.

UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo is suing the magazine, its publisher, and Erdely because she claims the article cast her as the chief villain. Eramo is seeking $7.5 million in damages.

Lawyers on both sides plan to submit a total of nearly 1,000 pieces of evidence, and the court could hear more than 50 testimonies.

According to court documents, Eramo’s legal team will call 17 witnesses to the stand, including the woman at the center of the discredited article, Jackie.

Eramo’s lawyers have also listed 642 trial exhibits, including media articles, press releases, emails and texts, as well as Google analytic results.

The 10-day trial is scheduled to start October 17.