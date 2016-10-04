Petition Threatens Class Action Lawsuit Against Dominion

An online petition is threatening a class action lawsuit against Dominion Virginia Power if the energy company builds its proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The petition is collecting signatures from property owners who are willing to join a potential suit.

Frederick Winter lives in Nelson County and started the petition. He says if the natural gas pipeline gets built, Dominion will owe people for damages done to their land and property values.

“It's the outrage of a land grab that, basically, it's on the back of local Virginians, on landowners. They’re diminishing our property values in order to increase the shareholder value of Dominion. It’s outrageously wrong,” said Winter.

The petition urges dominion to co-locate the pipeline with other existing utilities.

A Dominion spokesman says research shows natural gas pipelines, including several existing pipelines in central Virginia, do not bring down property values.