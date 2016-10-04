Woodberry Safety Will Wideman Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Will Wideman is the Falcon Club Player of the Week

Woodberry Forest School strong safety Will Wideman has been named the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Wideman had a great all-around game. He had 4 solo tackles, two of them for a loss, he forced a fumble and recovered one, and Wideman even returned a kick 50 yards for a touchdown in Woodberry's 40-14 win over Avalon.

"I just caught the onsides kick and there was a big gap," says Wideman. "I just started running for my life. I thought they might catch me but I made it just in time."

"We started a new tradition this year where we use jerseys that represent some of our former players," says head coach Clint Alexander. "The utility award, or the gold jersey is for CJ Prosise. It goes to the guy that made the most impact in all three phases of the game, so he had a kick return for a touchdown. He literally played four different positions on defense and dominated on all of them."

Woodberry has a record of 3-1 and hosts Collegiate this Friday.