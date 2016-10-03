Dozens Call on Gov. McAuliffe to Reject Pipeline Projects

Dozens of Virginians are protesting against Governor Terry McAuliffe this week in Richmond.

About 50 demonstrators are calling on the governor to take back his support of the planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Mountain Valley Pipeline projects.

They say McAuliffe ran on an environmentally-friendly platform, but is now acting in the best interest of big business.

"With all due respect governor, you should be ashamed," said David Sligh with Dominion Pipeline Monitoring Coalition.

The protesters believe McAuliffe is not taking enough action to protect Virginia waterways and coastlines.

"Do not tell us you are powerless to stop bad, destructive pipelines. We know better," Sligh said.

The Dominion Pipeline Monitoring Coalition has planned events through Wednesday, all speaking out against the governor and his policies.

"He needs to listen to the citizens. We need his help. He can stand behind us," said protester Don Jones.

Homeowners from around the commonwealth are expressing their concerns about property rights, while environmentalists call for greater focus on renewable energy.

Brian Coy, a spokesperson for the governor, says McAuliffe cares deeply about environmental issues.

"This governor has put renewable energy and fighting climate change front and center like no Virginia governor ever has," Coy said.

Dominion Resources has said the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is essential to meeting growing energy needs in Virginia. The company has also said the project could lead to job creation, economic development, and cheaper energy bills.