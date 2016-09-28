WAHS Boys & Girls Sweep at Fluvanna Cross Country Meet

Western Albemarle cross country runners had a successful day at Pleasant Grove Park in Fluvanna County on Wednesday, as Stuart Terrill won the boys race, and Claudia Giortz-Jorgensen won the girls race.

The top four finishers in the boys' race were from WAHS.

Terrill finished first with a time of 17:41.

"I think I get a lot of confidence from this," says the Warriors' freshman. "I wasn't sure I was going to be able to win this. I thought some of my teammates would beat me at the end."

Western Albemarle junior Claudia Giortz-Jorgensen is an exchange student from Denmark.

"I didn't run before I came here," says Giortz-Jorgensen. "I did a lot of other sports, but I hadn't been running much before I came here. I'm quite impressed that I could make it that far, and do so well here."