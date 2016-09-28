Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-64 in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A police investigation closed nearly 10 miles of Interstate 64 across multiple counties for several hours Wednesday morning.
Interstate 64 eastbound was closed from mile 124 (Shadwell) to mile 136 (Zion Crossroads) through Albemarle and Louisa counties while police investigated a fatal crash.
Virginia State Police responded at 3:53 a.m. to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle near mile marker 134 in Fluvanna County. Investigators say the tractor-trailer was heading east when it struck a 1994 Harley-Davidson near mile marker 128. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer is a man from Minnesota, and was not injured in the crash. The driver told police that he initially thought he had hit debris, as fog, rain, and lack of lighting made it hard to see.
Police say the motorcycle's taillights were dim due to the age of the motorcycle and partially obscured by the load strapped to the rear of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was also wearing dark clothing.
The crash remains under investigation. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team were at the scene to assist with the investigation.
The interstate was reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m.
