Western QB Derek Domecq Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Derek Domecq is the Falcon Club Player of the Week

Western Albemarle High School quarterback Derek Domecq has been named the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Domecq accounted for 360 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns Friday in Western's 29-14 win over Monticello. Domecq rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He also passed for 250 yards and one touchdown.

"I couldn't of done it without my lineman," says Domecq. "Joey Bowen, Ryan Adcock, Luke Tenuta, James Buetow and Jarrett Smith. Jarrett Smith played a hell of a game. He had four sacks. We couldn't of done it without them. It was a great win, especially against Monticello."

"Derek is student of the game," says Western head coach Ed Redmond. "He studies film. He practices hard. Derek is a kid that really wants to do well all the time. He's a competitor and he's really starting to run our offense very efficiently."

Western has a record of 2-2 and plays at Powhatan this Friday.