Coworkers Remember Slain Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick

The men and women responsible for the death of former Waynesboro police reserve officer Kevin Quick will be behind bars forever. But the impact their string of crimes left behind is still very real for Quick's fellow officers.

A lot of those officers in Waynesboro weren't able to say much publicly until this week because the court cases of Quick's killers were still playing out. But now, after a judge sent the four of them away for life, Quick's colleagues are opening up.

"There is some satisfaction knowing the individuals who did this are gone forever,” said Waynesboro Police Sergeant Brian Edwards.

Sergeant Edwards met Kevin Quick when he was a rookie officer more than two decades ago. Now photos and mementos around the Waynesboro Police Department and the memories they spark serve as some of the few reminders of his friend.

“He was the epitome of being a gentleman,” Edwards said. "He wanted to just serve, and he would talk to people."

Quick left his mother's home in Afton the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday in 2014. He was headed to Albemarle County to visit his young daughter who had fallen ill. But then he vanished. Days later investigators found Quick's body in the woods of Goochland County.

It was a tough assignment for Waynesboro police.

"We started knocking on doors and asking questions, just like we would in any other case,” said Waynesboro Police Chief Michael Wilhelm. "Everyone just dropped everything, you know, 'come on in,' because we're a family."

Just this week a judge sentenced four members of the 99 Goonz Syndikate gang to life in prison for the murder. Chief Wilhelm was in the courtroom. “We see people sentenced for crimes every day, and on the other part, it's personal because it is part of your family that has been affected by this horrible tragedy."

With the court case over, Quick's colleagues want to get back to remembering him. A display in the department and decals on squad cars are reminders of what Edwards calls a living legacy.

"He was one of the best family men we ever got to meet,” Edwards stated.

"Always upbeat, positive outlook on life,” said Wilhelm.

But even though the healing can now begin, the wounds of that cold February night remain close to the surface for those who knew Kevin Quick.

"We're part of that unfortunate group of law enforcement that have lost a brother or a sister, even not in this case, in the line of duty, but through the senseless, felonious acts of some despicable individuals," Edwards said.

More than anything officers hope this week's sentencing can bring a little closure for Quick's family.

Some key witnesses who helped make the prosecution's case earlier this year will learn their fate for gang activity next week in Charlottesville.