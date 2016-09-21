Virginia Supreme Court Ready to Hear Appeal about Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The Virginia Supreme Court is going to hear an appeal about survey access on private property.

Nelson County resident Hazel Palmer does not want another company on her land drawing lines for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Issue one is about who qualifies under Virginia law for property access, and where the LLC fits. The second issue pertains to homeowner rights.

The President of Friends of Nelson County Ernie Reed is celebrating the appeal.

"Finally a citizen is going to have an opportunity to let the court decide to what extent the commonwealth is a property rights state and how her property rights can be protected,” said Reed.

Dominion however says they need surveyors to go on property saying: "Surveys are the best way to make sure we choose a pipeline route with the least possible impact on landowners and the environment."