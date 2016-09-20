Charlottesville's Sabias Folley Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Sabias Folley is named the Falcon Club Player of the Week

Charlottesville High School running back Sabias Folley has been named the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Folley rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Charlottesville's 52-6 Friday night over William Monroe. Folley averaged 13 yards per carry and hardly played in the second half in the blowout win.

Folley had four touchdowns in the previous week against Harrisonburg.

He says he's honored to be named the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

"It felt good, I've seen people around this area win it before but I've never won it. It feels great" Folley says. "The o-line made the right blocks, when they're doing what they're supposed to do its real easy to run through the holes.

CHS head coach Eric Sherry says, "He definitely ran the ball hard, he's run the ball hard all year long so far. He's done real well and he's very humble and appreciative of his teammates that block for him so he's done great."

Charlottesville now has a record of 2-1 and plays its Jefferson District opener Friday at Fluvanna.