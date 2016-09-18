4 Convicted in Kevin Quick Murder Sentenced to Life in Prison

On Monday four gang members convicted in the murder of Waynesboro police reserve captain Kevin Quick learned their fates. Daniel Mathis, Kweli Uhuru, Shantai Shelton, and Mersadies Shelton were sentenced in federal court in Charlottesville.

Back in February the four were convicted in the 2014 murder of Kevin Quick, and for aiding in a gang conspiracy that included a crime spree across central Virginia.

In court the four convicts received the following:

Daniel Mathis was sentenced to life in prison, plus 132 years along with fines and restitution.

Shantai Shelton was sentenced to life in prison plus 82 years along with fines and restitution.

Kweli Uhuru, AKA Travis Bell, was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years.

Mersadies Shelton was sentenced to life in prison plus 82 years.

The court heard victim impact statements on Monday, and the mother of Kevin Quick's baby said they are “heartbroken and shattered from the evil acts of these evil people.”

United States Attorney John Fishwick says he met with Kevin Quick's family Monday, and vowed to prosecute all gang violence. The FBI special agent in charge says the Kevin Quick case shows that gang violence is not just an urban problem.

“Waynesboro reserve police officer Kevin Quick was one of the good guys,” said Adam S. Lee, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

Kevin Quick was a beloved son and father, violently and senselessly killed after disappearing on his way to visit his sick child.

“His death and the investigation that followed revealed a significant gang and criminal enterprise problem right here in Central Virginia,” said Lee.

Investigators quickly found a series of burglaries and robberies were all tied to the 99 Goonz Syndikate. Daniel Mathis, Kweli Uhuru, Shantai Shelton and Mersadies Shelton are members.

The group car-jacked Quick and drove his 4Runner to different ATM’s until one of them shot him in the back of the head. Quick's car was dumped in Louisa County. His body was later found in Goochland County.

“Knowing that these individuals will spend the rest of their lives in prison cannot heal the wounds of losing a loved one, but I do hope that it brings some level of closure to Kevin's family,” said Fishwick.

“Criminal enterprises are not just an urban problem, and this case reveals that clearly,” said Lee.

Speaking after the sentencing on Monday outside federal court, U.S. Attorney John Fishwick says that while the 99 Goons Syndikate no longer threatens central Virginia, gangs are a very real problem for the area.

“These are local kids who grew up here and were recruited into gang lifestyle from our communities, our schools, and our neighborhoods,” said Fishwick.

He hopes that the harsh sentences serve as a deterrent for others.

The gang's alleged ring leaders - Anthony Stokes and Halisi Uhuru - will be sentenced at a later date. They were convicted of federal racketeering charges, and not in direct connection to Quick's murder.

A new trial took place in Roanoke after a federal judge declared a mistrial in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville back in May of 2015. This was because investigators discovered Kweli Uhuru had obtained and shared a list of potential jurors and their information.