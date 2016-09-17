Charlottesville FD Investigate Underground Transformer Explosion

The Charlottesville Fire Department investigated a reported underground explosion of a transformer on the Downtown Mall. According to the fire department, the transformer is owned by Dominion Virginia Power

Interviewed on the scene, Fire Chief Mike Johnson said, "We are still investigation reports of an explosion on the street. There's no fire at this time, there's no smoke. We are waiting on Dominion Power to arrive and assist us with the investigation."

According to Johnson, there was no fire or smoke, and no injuries from the reported explosion near the Downtown Mall between 3rd Street and Water Street. He also said the damage was contained to Dominion's underground transformer.

After the fire department determined there wasn't a fire emergency, the situation was turned over to Dominion.