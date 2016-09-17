Opponents of Atlantic Coast Pipeline Protest in Afton

The latest chapter in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline controversy continued on Saturday.

Representatives from groups across the Shenandoah Valley gathered this morning to join hands in protest.

The Humpback Rocks Visitor Center was filled with protesters for the Hands across the Appalachian Trail. Speakers gathered while voicing disfavor in the pipeline's possible presence in central Virginia.

"It might not directly affect you today. It might affect you tomorrow. When we give eminent domain power to private for-profit companies, you never know when it's going to be in your backyard," said Jennifer Lewis of Friends of Augusta.

NBC29 has reached out to dominion for a comment but has gotten no response at this time.