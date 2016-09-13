Monroe QB Malique Shackleford Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

William Monroe High School quarterback Malique Shackleford has been named the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Shackleford accounted for 356 total yards four touchdowns Friday in Monroe's 32-14 win over Broadway. Shackleford rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns. He also passed for 226 yards and one touchdown.

Shackleford also had six tackles and three pass breakups on defense.

Shackleford says, "It's awesome, it feels great. It's great to know the hard work has payed off, but obviously my efforts were a lot more than individually, I had to do it for our team to win Friday night. Coming off a loss that people thought we should have had it feels good to let people know we are still a dominant team."

Monroe head coach Jon Rocha says, "Our offense is clicking, but more so than anything the experience is great but his leadership is phenomenal and these guys love him and they're doing it for him because he's leading them."

William Monroe has a record of 1-1 and plays at Charlottesville Friday.