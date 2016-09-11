Airport Hangar Owner: Pipeline Will Put me out of Business

A Nellysford man claims that a newly proposed pipeline plan will put him out of business.

At his private airport hangar, Ron King told NBC29 he got a packet in the mail from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, last week, detailing a new route for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

This plan includes the construction of a pipeline that will run down the middle of his Rockfish Airport runway. King operates a flight school and says the pipeline running under his property will not only push him out of a job, but will also be a safety.

“It not only affects me, it'll put me out of business but there are also 11 homes there that it will cut off any emergency service to them because when they lay the pipeline it will be cutting that road off and that’s the only one,” says Ron King.

King says he has gotten in touch with the FAA and the Virginia Department of Aviation about his dilemma. They told him to write a letter to FERC explaining the problem.