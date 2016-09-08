Prosecutor to Drop Case Against Bob and Maureen McDonnell

Prosecutors are planning to drop the federal corruption charges against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife Maureen.

United States attorneys said Thursday they would not request another trial in light of June's United States Supreme Court decision that unanimously overturned the corruption convictions.

McDonnell had been found guilty of exchanging gifts and loans for favors, but he maintained he did nothing he wouldn't do for other businesses and constituents.

This eliminates the need for a lower appeals court to decide if there's enough evidence for another trial.

"Governor McDonnell will hug his friends and family. I think the prosecutors in the Eastern District will probably take one on the chin and bounce back and be right back to being the aggressive, ethical prosecutors they've always been. This is an unmitigated loss for the government," said Charles James, a partner with Williams Mullen and a former federal prosecutor.

James added that the government aggressively pursued a unique case. Now he expects they will go after corruption and bribery issues with a more constrained application of the law.

Republican leaders issued statements Thursday saying they're pleased with this decision and they hope McDonnell and his family can move forward.

They are calling for Virginians to remember his many years of public service.

Without a conviction both McDonnell and his wife Maureen would have a clean record and all their rights, like voting, or practicing law, back in place.

Both McDonnell and his wife were convicted on corruption charges in 2014.