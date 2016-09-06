Fluvanna QB Mark Grooms Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Fluvanna County High School quarterback Mark Grooms has been named the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Grooms rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 26-13 win over Spotsylvania. Grooms also passed for a touchdown and threw for 64 yards.

Grooms' performance helped Fluvanna break a 19-game losing skid dating back 2014.

Grooms says, "The win was great, it was a great winning feeling, we haven't had this feeling for a while. I just want to thank my team. There's no I, it's always we. We had a great game and I just want to thank the lineman for doing their assignments and key guys getting the right blocks and I just want to thank the Lord for everything."

Fluvanna head coach Steve Szarmach says, "We really look at the whole scheme and Mark had some great runs and did some great things, along with our offensive line and our backs that sprung him and blocked for him. It was really a big team effort."

Fluvanna has a bye this week. The Flucos will play at Culpeper on September 16th.