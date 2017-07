According to the Washington Post, the United States Attorney's Office recommends putting former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell (R) on trial again.

Once the Department of Justice makes a decision, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals will have the final say as to whether or not there's sufficient evidence to try McDonnell again.

The Supreme Court vacated McDonnell’s convictions back in July and prosecutors have until September 19 to make a formal declaration whether they will move forward with retrial.

Both McDonnell and his wife were convicted on corruption charges in 2014.