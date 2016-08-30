Louisa County QB Malik Bell Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Louisa County High School quarterback Malik Bell has been named the Falcon Club Player of the Week, earning this season's first honor.

Bell rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Louisa's 22-21 season-opening upset of Sherando on Friday. Bell also had 40 yards passing.

Bell had the game-winning two-point conversion in the final seconds giving Louisa the dramatic 1-point win.

Bell says, "It was beautiful, it was supposed to be a 6-hole play. 6-hole wasn't there so we bounced it to 8-hole. I stepped over the end zone the crowd went crazy, my teammates went crazy, it was beautiful. My teammates, my lineman, we didn't show up in the first half, but we came out in the second half and my lineman really bulled their necks and we did what we had to do. This is an honor, this is a dream for me since I was a little kid to get this. It means a lot to me."

Louisa County has a bye this week.