Lawsuit Against Rolling Stone Article Delayed

The trial for a federal defamation case against Rolling Stone magazine over a now retracted article about rape at the University of Virginia has been delayed.

In November 2014, the magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely. In the article, a student referred to as "Jackie" described being gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at the University of Virginia in September of 2012. Rolling Stone Magazine has redacted and apologized for the article.

UVA Associate Dean Nicole Eramo is suing Rolling Stone, its publisher, and Erdely in a $7.5 million defamation lawsuit for casting her as a villain.

The jury trial was supposed to happen October 11, but has been delayed a few days. The trial is now scheduled for October 17.

There is no word from attorneys on why there is a delay in the trial.