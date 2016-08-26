Victoria Wresilo joins NBC29 after working for two years as a production assistant at FOX News in Manhattan.

She grew up in Connecticut, and graduated from Shelton High School in 2010. She earned her bachelors degree from Mount Saint Mary College where she double majored in media studies production and public relations.

During her time at Mount Saint Mary, Victoria ran for the women's cross country and track team. She was named track captain her senior year.

Victoria was an RA for two years and would also give new students tours around the campus. In addition she was part of the newspaper, "Mount Messenger" and radio station "Knight Radio".

During her final two years of college she interned at WTNH in New Haven, Cumulus Broadcasting of the Hudson Valley and had her final internship with FOX her senior year, where shortly after she accepted her first full-time job.

Victoria is thrilled to live in a new place and to get to know Virginia. She is excited to start her career with the NBC29 team. You can reach her at vwresilo@nbc29.com and follow her on Twitter @VictoriaWresilo.