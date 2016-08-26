Victoria Wresilo
CASPCA Hosts Clinic for Low-Income Pet Owners
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is making sure low-income pet-owners can take care of their companion animals.Full Story
Report Highlights CFA Institute’s Impact in Central Virginia
The CFA Institute held a presentation Monday morning to highlight the overall impact it provides to Charlottesville and the surrounding counties.Full Story
9 Girls Receive Scholarships at Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon
Nine girls from local area high schools were awarded scholarships to help them pay for college at the 17th annual Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon that was held on Monday.Full Story
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
Environmental Groups Host 'Eco Fair' On Downtown Charlottesville
People in Charlottesville are encouraging the community to live more sustainably at the Sprint Pavilion for an Eco-fair.Full Story
People in Staunton Design T-Shirts for Sexual Assault Awareness
Some T-shirts people in Staunton decorated at a church are raising awareness of sexual assault.Full Story
Fishburne Military School Hosts 'Hero Dogs' Fundraiser for Veterans
Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro is raising money for an organization that helps veterans suffering with physical, emotional and mental challenges after war.Full Story
25th District Democratic Candidate Angela Lynn Hosts Town Hall
An Albemarle County woman who's running for the 25th District House of Delegates seat says she's ready for a competitive race against longtime Republican Delegate Steve Landes.Full Story
UVA Students Participate in Poverty Challenge
A group of students at the University of Virginia met at Maury Hall for an event that explores sustainability in other countries as part of Humanities Weeks on Grounds.Full Story
Community Offers Input as UVA Continues Search for Next President
Community members got a chance Friday to talk about the kind of leader they want to replace University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan.Full Story
