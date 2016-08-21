Albemarle County PD Investigates Fatal Pedestrian Accident at the Shops at Stonefield

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Albemarle County police were investigating a fatal accident involving pedestrians at the Shops at Stonefield Sunday afternoon. Albemarle County police confirmed that a mother, father, and daughter were hit by a car at the shopping center.
Police say the three were crossing District Street in the shopping center when they were hit by a car making a left turn off Bond Street.
All three were taken to University of Virginia Medical Center. The mother, 57-year-old Bonnie Baha of San Marino, California, died as a result of her injuries at the medical center.
The family was in Charlottesville to drop off their son, a first-year student at the University of Virginia.
The investigation is still ongoing.
"Right now, no charges have been filed, it's still very much under investigation. We hope to be able to release some identities tonight, as soon as our investigating officers are able to get some information," said Madeline Currott a spokesperson for the ACPD.
Press Release from the Albemarle County Police Department: 8:20 p.m.
The Albemarle County Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday on District Avenue in the area of the Stonefield shopping center.
A family of three was struck by a car making a left turn from Bond Street onto District Avenue, headed toward Hydraulic Road. The father and daughter were transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries and are still being treated at this time.
However, the mother, 57-year-old Bonnie Baha of San Marino, California, died from her injuries at the UVA Medical Center. The family was in town to drop off a First Year at the University of Virginia. Charges have not been placed at this time.
This crash remains under investigation. If you were in the area and witnessed this crash, please call Officer R. Jamerson at 434-296-5807. This is the fifth fatal crash in Albemarle County this year.