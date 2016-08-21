Albemarle County PD Investigates Fatal Pedestrian Accident at the Shops at Stonefield

Albemarle County police were investigating a fatal accident involving pedestrians at the Shops at Stonefield Sunday afternoon. Albemarle County police confirmed that a mother, father, and daughter were hit by a car at the shopping center.

Police say the three were crossing District Street in the shopping center when they were hit by a car making a left turn off Bond Street.

All three were taken to University of Virginia Medical Center. The mother, 57-year-old Bonnie Baha of San Marino, California, died as a result of her injuries at the medical center.

The family was in Charlottesville to drop off their son, a first-year student at the University of Virginia.

The investigation is still ongoing.

"Right now, no charges have been filed, it's still very much under investigation. We hope to be able to release some identities tonight, as soon as our investigating officers are able to get some information," said Madeline Currott a spokesperson for the ACPD.