Lawmakers Reviewing UVA's Strategic Investment Fund
State legislators are reviewing the University of Virginia's Strategic Investment Fund, which former UVA Rector Helen Dragas has labeled a "slush fund."Full Story
UVA, Dragas to Speak Before Joint Legislative Meeting on Fund
Both UVA and former board of visitors member Helen Dragas have been invited to attend a joint legislative committee meeting to answer questions about UVA's Strategic Investment Fund.Full Story
Council: UVA Board's Closed Meeting May Have Violated Law
State officials say the University of Virginia's Board of Visitors might have violated the Freedom of Information Act when it held a closed-door meeting to discuss a new investment fund.Full Story
UVA Board of Visitors Address Controversial Fund at Retreat
The University of Virginia Board of Visitors created a special committee to review the fund and find a path forward during a retreat Monday.Full Story
UVA President Responds to Concerns about Strategic Investment Fund
University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan responded to lawmakers' concerns about UVA's strategic investment fund on Friday.Full Story
Legislators Again Demand Answers on UVA’s Strategic Investment Fund
Lawmakers are again calling on UVA to turn over materials about the school's Strategic Investment Fund, asking UVA to explain how balances were transferred to create a $2.3 billion surplus.Full Story
Lawmakers Calling for Investigation into UVA Strategic Investment Fund
Around a dozen Virginia lawmakers are insisting the University of Virginia turn over documents related to a large strategic investment fund.Full Story
Former UVA Board Member Questions Closed-Door Meeting
A former member of the University of Virginia board of visitors is challenging the legality of a closed-door meeting at which members discussed the school's $2.3 billion Strategic Investment Fund.Full Story
State Senators Demand Answers on UVA’s Reserve Fund
State Senators Bill DeSteph and Chap Petersen are demanding more transparency from the University of Virginia after the revelation that the university has a multibillion dollar reserve fund.Full Story
UVA Disputes Characterization of School's 'Slush Fund'
The University of Virginia is disputing allegations that it sat on reserve funds for years as it raised tuition.Full Story
Washington Post Opinion Article by Former UVA Rector Helen Dragas.
Washington Post opinion written by former UVA Rector Helen Dragas.Full Story
.PDF: VA Senate's 2nd Request for Strategic Investment Fund Materials
Letter dated August 8, requesting materials on the Strategic Investment Fund that legislators say UVA did not provide on first request.Full Story
The Virginian Pilot: UVA Professor Gerald Walburg's Op-Ed
UVA Board of Visitors: Strategic Investment Fund Public Statements / The Facts
The University of Virginia Board of Visitors breakdown of facts in response to Helen Dragas' statements.Full Story
UVAToday: UVA Strategic Fund
UVAToday article on the history of the Strategic Investment Fund.Full Story
UVAToday: FAQ on the Strategic Investment Fund
A UVAToday article with questions and answers about the University of Virginia's Strategic Investment Fund.Full Story
.PDF: UVA Financial Document
The University of Virginia's financial report for fiscal year 2014 - 2015.Full Story
