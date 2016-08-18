UVA, Dragas to Speak Before Joint Legislative Meeting on Fund

The University of Virginia and former UVA Board of Visitors rector, Helen Dragas, have been invited to attend a joint meeting of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education and the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Education to answer questions about the school’s Strategic Investment Fund.

An auditor of public accounts will also join the meeting, which is scheduled for next Friday, August 26.

UVA and Dragas will each have 20 minutes to make their presentations. The auditor will present a summary of her findings on the Strategic Investment Fund as well.

Dragas sparked debate after accusing UVA of holding onto a multimillion dollar private slush fund, which the school says is actually for research.