Member Center Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Member Center?

The Member Center is where you can become a ‘member’ of this site.

To become a member, create an account by entering your email address and zip code, and by selecting a password. After you’ve become a member, you can go to the Member Center and enter your email address and password to log in, change your preferences and update your profile. The Member Center is also the place you go to log out of the site.

Why should I become a member? What are the benefits?

Becoming a member is easy. You only have to enter your email address and zip code, and select a password. (Of course, you can choose to fill out more information, like your Street, City and Gender). Your membership is the way that we recognize you when you come to this site. Being a member allows you to quickly and easily sign up for email lists (for example, Breaking News Alerts and Weather Updates), enter contests, submit feedback and interact with the site and its sponsors. Because your profile is stored in the system once you have provided information, you don’t have to enter it again and again as you interact with the site. Please note: You do not have to be a member to view the site.

Is it free to become a member?

Yes, registration is free.

I’m not a member. How do I become one?

You can become a member by either clicking the Create Account link within the Member Center or by registering to receive email, entering a contest or providing feedback. You will have to enter your email address and zip code, and then select a password. You can also become a member while you are signing up to receive email, or while filling out a contest or feedback form on the site.

I am a member. How do I log in?

You can log in by clicking the Log In link within the Member Center of your site. You also log in from some email list signup boxes and/or contest & feedback forms.

How do I know I’m logged in?

When you are logged in, you will see a welcome message with your name in the Member Center (for example, “Welcome John”). On email list signup boxes and contest & feedback forms you will also see a message stating that you are logged in with the email address that you are using (for example, “You are logged in as jdoe@domain.com”).

I am a member. How do I update my profile and change my preferences?

You can update your profile and change your preferences by clicking the Manage Account link within the Member Center. You can also do this once you while you are signing up for email or filling out a form.

How do I unsubscribe from email lists once I’ve signed up?

You can unsubscribe from email lists by clicking the Manage Account link (you must first be logged in to see the Manage Account link) within the Member Center, and then removing yourself from any lists you are currently signed up for by unchecking the box next to the email list you do not want to receive and clicking "Submit". Also, every email you receive has an “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom of the email that you can click on to be automatically unsubscribed.

What if I’ve forgotten my password?

When you are logging in, you can click the Forgot Password? link if you can’t remember your password. After clicking the link, enter your email address and your password will be emailed to you.

How do I log out?

You can log out by clicking the Log Out button within the Member Center. When you log out, you can still view the site, but to sign up for email lists, update your profile or fill out a form you will need to log in again.

How is the information stored? How am I recognized?

The information is stored in a centralized database; a cookie is set on your computer to recognize you.

Will I have to log in each time I come to the site?

This depends on the cookie settings for your browser. In most cases, you will be recognized when you come to the site and will only have to enter a password if you want to sign up for email lists, fill out a form or update your profile.

Will I have to re-enter my personal information (e.g. Street, Zip, etc.) each time I come to the site?

No. Because the information is stored in a central database your personal information will be saved and appear each time you log in.

Will I have to become a member twice if I use two computers (for example, one at work and one at home)?

You will not have to create two accounts, but you will have to log in from each computer. Because your profile is stored in a central database, your personal information and preferences will be the same no matter what computer you are using.

What if I am not the only person who uses this computer?

If more than one person uses this computer, you should Log Out whenever you exit the site. Also, when you log in to sign up for an email list or submit a form, you can uncheck the “Remember Me” checkbox. By doing this you will only be recognized during this session. When you close all your browsers, you will automatically be logged out.

How will my personal information be used?

Any use of personal information is subject to our privacy policy .