Council: UVA Board's Closed Meeting May Have Violated Law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - State officials say the University of Virginia's Board of Visitors might have violated the Freedom of Information Act when it held a closed-door meeting to discuss a new investment fund.

News outlets report that the state's Freedom of Information Advisory Council issued an opinion Friday saying the board may have been in conflict with open meetings law when it discussed the $2.3 billion Strategic Investment Fund in a closed-door meeting June 10.

The council was responding to a letter from attorney Kevin E. Martingayle, who made the inquiry on behalf of former board member Helen E. Dragas. Dragas has characterized the pool of money as a "slush fund."

The Daily Progress (http://bit.ly/2bhfX2x ) reports University of Virginia Rector William H. Goodwin Jr. denied Sunday that the university broke public meetings law.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.