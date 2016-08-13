UVA President Responds to Concerns about Strategic Investment Fund

University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan and Rector William Goodwin have responded to lawmakers' concerns about the school's strategic investment fund.

In a letter sent on Friday, leaders say they're fully cooperating with reviews underway by the Office of the State Inspector General and the auditor of public accounts.

The letter confirms university officials will deliver a presentation before a panel of lawmakers on September 19. At the meeting they'll likely face many questions about the $2.3 billion fund that only recently came to light.

Friday's memo was sent to 11 members of the Virginia General Assembly who have questioned the hefty cash reserve.

