FERC Will Not Conduct Virginia Pipeline Study

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will not conduct a study on three pipelines projects, including the hotly contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline, slated to cut through Virginia.

FERC’s study would have analyzed potential environmental, social, and economic impacts associated with these natural gas pipelines.

Many groups, including the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, are unhappy the study is off the table. The chapter's director, Kate Addleson, released a response to FERC's choice to not move forward with an environmental impact statement.

Addleson believes the study was, “necessary to assess the need and consequences of the proposed pipeline projects in Virginia.”

Addleson also says the choice is in direct opposition to the requests of landowners, concerned citizens, and even elected officials.

FERC has yet to respond to the statement.

The Sierra Club says this decision by FERC does not comply with current White House and Department of Environmental Quality policy for review of similar projects within this region.