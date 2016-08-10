Taylor Gleason

Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating with a mass communications degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. As a Virginia native, Taylor is excited to be living in beautiful Charlottesville.

During her undergrad career in Richmond, she was a reporter and executive producer for the student TV news program, "VCU InSight." She interned at CBS 6 and worked at the Richmond PBS affiliate throughout college.

In the spring of 2016 she traveled to Belize with a missionary group and reported on Zika Virus while abroad. She is studying Spanish and Modern Standard Arabic and hopes to use them in her journalism career in her future.

When she's not chasing her next story, you can find Taylor exploring her new home in Charlottesville, or jamming out to Fleetwood Mac during long car rides. Taylor loves dogs (especially her yellow lab, Duff) and reading books. She is also a big fan of college basketball— Go Rams!

Taylor appreciates hearing story ideas from her viewers! You can reach her through email at tgleason@nbc29.com, or connect with her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.