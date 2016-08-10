Taylor Gleason
Jury to Deliberate Albemarle County Animal Cruelty Case
Lee Oakes Jr. and Jerelyn Sutter are charged with malicious wounding with intent to harm an animal, stealing a swine, and misdemeanor of animal cruelty.Full Story
First Day of Trial Complete for Couple Accused of Stealing, Killing Pig
The first day of trial for two people accused of inhumanly killing a pig is underway at Albemarle Circuit Court. Lee Oakes Jr. and Jerelyn Sutter are facing multiple charges.Full Story
Updated: Several Homes Along University Circle Vandalized
People are cleaning up vandalism at several homes along University Circle. Folks discovered a swastika, smiley faces, and writing spray painted on homes and trees.Full Story
Artists Take to Lee Park During Tom Tom Founders Festival
Charlottesville artists took their work from the studios to Lee Park for the Tom Tom Founders Festival.Full Story
Downtown Chili Showdown Raises Funds for Ronald McDonald House
Restaurants in Charlottesville went head to head to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. The Downtown Chili Showdown was held at the Main Street Arena on Saturday.Full Story
Craft Festival Raises Monday for Women's Initiative of Charlottesville
Crafty vendors in Charlottesville are raising money for the Women's Initiative. The Craft Cville Festival at IX Art Park held its first event of the 2017 season Saturday.Full Story
CvilleREA Launches at Tom Tom Founder’s Festival
The Charlottesville Renewable Energy Alliance, a new coalition composed of eight central Virginia renewable energy companies, launched this week at the Tom Tom Founder’s Festival.Full Story
People Celebrate Thomas Jefferson's Birthday at Monticello
People across Virginia are celebrating Thomas Jefferson on Founders Day.Full Story
Union Ridge Baptist Church Celebrates 149th Anniversary
One of the oldest churches in Albemarle County is celebrating its birthday. Union Ridge Baptist Church celebrated its 149th anniversary Sunday.Full Story
Minority Rights Coalition, JMRL Starting Human Library
The Minority Rights Coalition at the University of Virginia started a human library with the Jefferson Madison Regional Library where community members share life experiences and prejudices they may have encountered.Full Story
