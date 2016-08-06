Former UVA Board Member Questions Closed-Door Meeting

A former member of the University of Virginia board of visitors is challenging the legality of a closed-door meeting at which members discussed the school's $2.3 billion Strategic Investment Fund.

Former board member Helen Dragas of Virginia Beach also has raised questions about the creation of such a large pool of money, which she calls a "slush fund."

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2b1DfLm ) that a lawyer for Dragas has asked the state Freedom of Information Advisory Council for an opinion on the legality of the June meeting.

The motion to go into closed session referred to personnel and legal matters, but Dragas says the focus was the strategic fund, which board members were asked not to discuss in public.

The university has insisted that it did not break the law.

