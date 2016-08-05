Ex-First Lady McDonnell's Case Put on Hold After Supreme Court Ruling

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has put former Virginia first lady Maureen McDonnell's case on hold, giving prosecutors and defense attorneys more time to analyze a recent Supreme Court ruling.

The high court overturned former Governor Bob McDonnell's corruption conviction in June, saying his actions were distasteful but didn't necessarily violate federal bribery laws. The case was returned to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to decide whether there's enough evidence for another trial.

The court previously agreed to give prosecutors and the former governor's attorneys until August 29 to file a proposed briefing schedule or joint status report. On Friday, the court agreed to similar conditions in Maureen McDonnell's case.

