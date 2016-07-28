CPC: New Letter Supports Case Against Charlottesville

The Charlottesville Parking Center (CPC) says a new letter proves it has the right to raise rates at the Water Street Parking Garage in downtown Charlottesville.

The man who wrote the bylaws for the garage penned the letter this week. It says the policies were not supposed to prevent companies like CPC from turning a profit on parking fees.

CPC and the city are in the midst of a legal battle over parking prices.

"We feel like this will help bring this issue to a resolution, because there are much bigger challenges at hand here in Charlottesville, downtown," said Dave Norris, the general manager of the CPC.

CPC offered the city a settlement earlier this summer, but the city turned the offer down.