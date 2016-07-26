Martese Johnson Civil Trial Rescheduled

A civil trial has been rescheduled for the University of Virginia student caught in a bloody arrest with Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agents.

Martese Johnson is suing Virginia ABC, its director, and three agents involved in his March 2015 arrest outside Trinity Irish Pub.

The trial was originally supposed to start in October but is now scheduled for July 2017.

Johnson’s attorney says the delay allows both sides more time for discovery.

Johnson’s $3 million suit claims the agency violated his civil rights.

Both sides are also due in court on August 26 over a motion to dismiss the case.