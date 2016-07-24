Quantcast

People Get a Look at Where Proposed Pipeline Will Go Through

Posted: Updated: Aug 05, 2016 05:33 PM
Charlottesville Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

People in central Virginia are getting an up close look at the path of Dominion Power’s proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

More than a dozen people left Charlottesville Sunday morning to head to Bath County.

That's where they spent the day seeing where the natural gas pipeline routes could cut through the George Washington National Forest.

"If you can imagine 150 feet of a swath sliced right through the heart of an intact forest, that's what we're looking at here, and that's just the construction zone where the pipeline's being built. There’ll be a permanent slice cut right through the national forest and through all these properties,” Ernie Reed of Wild Virginia said.

People on the tour also got to meet with landowners who have properties that could be impacted.

Next month, pipeline opponents plan to line up along the potential routes, hand-in-hand.

  • People Get a Look at Where Proposed Pipeline Will Go ThroughMore>>

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.