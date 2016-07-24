People Get a Look at Where Proposed Pipeline Will Go Through

People in central Virginia are getting an up close look at the path of Dominion Power’s proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

More than a dozen people left Charlottesville Sunday morning to head to Bath County.

That's where they spent the day seeing where the natural gas pipeline routes could cut through the George Washington National Forest.

"If you can imagine 150 feet of a swath sliced right through the heart of an intact forest, that's what we're looking at here, and that's just the construction zone where the pipeline's being built. There’ll be a permanent slice cut right through the national forest and through all these properties,” Ernie Reed of Wild Virginia said.

People on the tour also got to meet with landowners who have properties that could be impacted.

Next month, pipeline opponents plan to line up along the potential routes, hand-in-hand.