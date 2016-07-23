Students Survey Community on Proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Students and faculty from the University of Virginia and James Madison University are joining forces to find out what the community thinks about the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

They held a workshop in Stuarts Draft Saturday to conduct surveys with community members.

Participants went around to different locations where the proposed pipeline would be built and learned about the different environmental impacts of it.

"In our early analysis people find the risk of the pipeline to be equal to that of a nuclear power plant, in the surveys, which I find interesting -- so people are concerned about living within 50 miles of the pipeline and as concerned as they are with living within 50 miles of a nuclear power plant," Rider Foley, assistant professor of science, technology and society at UVA Engineering.

Participants are given a map as they go around to different areas.

Students and faculty have been holding workshops like this one every other week this summer.