Anti-Pipeline Protesters Rally in Front of Gov. McAuliffe's House

Opponents of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline are calling on Gov. Terry McAuliffe to take action to block the project through central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

More than 50 protesters loaded a bus in Charlottesville Saturday to head to Richmond where they rallied in front of the governor's mansion.

It's all part of a statewide initiative to prevent Dominion Power from building the natural gas pipeline.

Anti-pipeline protestors say they have been unsuccessful at gaining McAuliffe's support.

"The purpose is to tell the governor that to ignore the people and these issues about climate and carbon and energy is not in his best interest at all. If the governor will not open his doors to us, we will come to his door," Ernie Reed, President of Friends of Nelson, said.

Dominion's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would stretch 600 miles and run through Augusta, Nelson, and Buckingham counties.