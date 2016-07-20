Judge Hears from Huguely, Love Attorneys in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Attorneys for George Huguely are hoping a federal court filing will help prove the former University of Virginia student didn't intend to kill his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love. Lawyers for both sides appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, July 20, to battle over a wrongful death lawsuit.

Huguely's mother, Marta Murphy, was in the courtroom Wednesday and opened up, for the first time, about her son's second-degree murder conviction.

"It's been six long years,” Murphy said. “I also have incredible pain for my son's incarceration.”

Huguely killed Yeardley in May 2010 and the high profile case continues on as Yeardley’s mother, Sharon, sues Huguely for wrongful death.

“George will be the first to tell anyone, as he continues to say to this day, that he is legally responsible for what happened and that is from both the criminal context and the civil context. But that's very different from an allegation that he intended any of this,” said Matthew Green, Huguely’s attorney.

Part of the wrongful death lawsuit played out in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday as lawyers on both sides of the civil suit locked heads over a federal court document filed in Maryland.

In that document, Sharon Love says Huguely did not intend to kill Yeardley and there are facts to prove it.

“I hope that this admittance and admission of what actually happened that night will bring peace to so many because it's been so difficult,” Murphy said.

In court, a judge said it was too soon to delay a March 2017 trial over the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Sharon Love, Yeardley’s mother, against Huguely.

The judge will put the wrongful death case on hold until a federal judge in Maryland rules on if Huguely's family's $6 million insurance policy could be used as payout if a jury rules in Love's favor. The insurance provider has been fighting against the family’s claim to make that payout.

A federal judge is set to decide that issue by the end of September.

“Ms. Love's brief was just a brief in opposition to a summary judgment motion and what she said was they are issues for a jury to decide,” said Irvin Cantor, Love’s attorney.

Huguely's family says what's written in black and white is the plain and simple truth - Huguely never meant to kill a person so dear to their family.

“As a mother, I have profound loss for Yeardley,” Murphy said.

George Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder for killing Yeardley Love in May 2010. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

The judge in the wrongful death case is scheduled to come back and readdress a potential trial delay and other issues on October 18 at 10 a.m.