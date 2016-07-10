UVA's Former Board Leader Critical of School's 'Slush Fund'

The former head of the University of Virginia's board is lambasting the school for maintaining a $2.3 billion "slush fund" to boost its prestige while failing to help students struggling to keep up with tuition increases.

Helen Dragas, who stepped down from the board last month, leveled the charges in a newspaper opinion piece on Wednesday. The university has responded that it's committed to making the school affordable to all students through a long-term plan.

In 2012, Dragas reportedly helped oust the school's president only to reinstate her days later.

Dragas is a real estate developer based in Virginia Beach with two degrees from the university. She joined the school's board in 2008 and became the first woman to lead the board in 2011.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.