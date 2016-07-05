Update: Charlottesville to Announce Parking Garage Decision Wednesday

The ongoing battle over the Water Street Parking Garage could come to a head Wednesday, July 6.

Councilors talked about a settlement proposed by the Charlottesville Parking Center (CPC) during a private meeting Tuesday, July 5.

The CPC brought the proposal to Charlottesville leaders in late June as a way to put an end to the pending lawsuits.

In March, CPC President Mark Brown filed a lawsuit against Charlottesville over the pricing of hourly and monthly rates for the Water Street Parking Garage. The city responded to Brown's lawsuit by filing a countersuit, seeking a trial by jury.

The city has threatened to take over CPC's portion of the garage using eminent domain, while Brown has talked about closing the garage to vehicles during negotiations.

“This garage will never close, despite some of the threats that have been made. It will not close. The other side on this issue has made a threat to close it, but they do not have that authority,” said councilor Bob Fenwick.

The proposal would extend CPC's management of the parking garage by five more years and would let the city set parking rates. However, it also demands Charlottesville compensate CPC for any revenue loss if the city sets rates lower than market value. Both parties would be responsible for updating and repairing the garage.

"I wanted to make sure that the businesses and the residents and tourists that come down to the Downtown Mall are assured that the city is moving to not just build new structures, but to manage the ones we have better. There will be plenty of parking," Fenwick said.