Madison Carter

Restoration Work Continues at Historic Daughters of Zion Cemetery
The Preservers of the Daughters of Zion Cemetery are continuing to work on restoring the grounds that have been a part of the Charlottesville community since the 1800s.Full Story
2nd Annual Data Analytics Summit Held in Albemarle County
Governor Terry McAuliffe stopped in Albemarle County to discuss how agencies can better share data. The 2nd Annual Data Analytics Summit was held at Boar’s Head Tuesday.Full Story
Program Helps Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. Inmates Pay Off Debts
A program at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail is helping inmates get back on their feet before they're released back into the community.Full Story
Blue Ribbon Commission Gives Tour of Controversial Landmarks
The Blue Ribbon Commission is opening up the discussion about Charlottesville's historical landmarks.Full Story
