Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies.

Growing up in northern Virginia, she says she’s excited to be back in her home state. Coming from a sports family she has a love for all things sports, but enjoys meeting people with smaller egos while reporting news.

She has been a type 1 diabetic since she was young. She lost her younger sister to diabetes so she plans to be active in raising diabetes awareness and getting involved in that community.

When not tracking down her next story, you can find her in the kitchen cooking for anyone she can convince to eat her food, or taking a nap.

