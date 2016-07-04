Federal Hearing Set in Martese Johnson Lawsuit

The view from a balcony of the Martese Johnson arrest

A federal hearing has been set in the controversial arrest of a black student from the University of Virginia last year.

Martese Johnson is suing the Virginia Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control, its director, and three agents involved in the bloody March arrest outside Trinity Irish Pub.

The $3 million lawsuit claims the agency violated Johnson's civil rights. The defendants are asking the lawsuit to be dismissed during the hearing.

Both sides will be in a Roanoke courtroom on August 26.

Trial is set to start on October 3, but it will likely be pushed back.