The Latest: Ex-gov's wife pleased by Supreme Court ruling

Maureen and Bob McDonnell at the U.S. Supreme Court (Image courtesy Bill Hennessy).

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Supreme Court's decision on the corruption conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A lawyer for former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell's wife says Maureen McDonnell is grateful the Supreme Court has overturned her husband's bribery conviction.

Maureen McDonnell was convicted of corruption and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

Randy Singer said in a statement Monday that Maureen McDonnell's case has been on hold at an appeals court while the Supreme Court considered her husband's case.

Singer says Maureen McDonnell looks forward to the matter coming to an end.

2 p.m.

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell is praising the Supreme Court for overturning his bribery conviction.

McDonnell thanked the justices in a statement for the time and attention they gave to his case. He also thanked those who have supported him and his lawyers who "zealously advocated" his cause.

McDonnell said he has not and would not "betray the sacred trust" of the Virginia people. He said he hopes the matter will soon be over so that he and his family can begin to rebuild their lives.

The case was sent back to lower courts to decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to try McDonnell again.

1:15 p.m.

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia says his office is reviewing the Supreme Court's ruling in former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell's case.

U.S. Attorney Dana Boente said in a statement Monday that his office is reviewing the high court's decision and doesn't have any further comment on the matter.

The court overturned McDonnell's corruption convictions in a ruling that could make it harder for prosecutors to bring corruption cases against elected officials.

The case was sent back to lower courts to decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to try McDonnell again.

11:30 a.m.

An attorney for former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell is calling the Supreme Court's ruling a "home run."

Noel J. Francisco said Monday that McDonnell's legal team is delighted with the high court's decision to overturn the former governor's corruption conviction.

Francisco said the justices "completely embraced" the theory of McDonnell's case and rejected the government's argument. Francisco argued before the court on behalf of McDonnell in April.

The high court took no position on whether prosecutors may try McDonnell again. The case now returns to lower courts to decide that question.

Francisco said the strength of the court's ruling makes it unlikely that a new trial would go forward.

10:30 a.m.

A unanimous Supreme Court has overturned the corruption conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell in a ruling that makes it harder to prosecute elected officials accused of bribery.

The justices ruled Monday in favor of McDonnell, who was found guilty in 2014 of accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from a wealthy businessman in exchange for promoting a dietary supplement.

The former governor says he never took any official action to benefit Star Scientific Inc. CEO Jonnie Williams or pressured other public officials to do so. McDonnell says he simply performed routine courtesies for Williams such as setting up meetings and hosting events.

Prosecutors said McDonnell accepted personal benefits with the understanding he would try to take official action to help Williams.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.