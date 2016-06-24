CPC Offers Proposal Over Water Street Parking Garage

A settlement offer could bring about an end to all the drama surrounding the Water Street Parking Garage in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Parking Center (CPC) appears to willing to let go of its attempt to raise parking rates, as well as working with the city.

In March, CPC President Mark Brown filed a lawsuit against Charlottesville over the pricing of hourly and monthly rates for at the Water Street Parking Garage. The city responded to Brown's lawsuit by filing a countersuit, seeking a trial by jury.

Brown had also called on Charlottesville to give up its stake in the parking garage and sell the spaces it held to the CPC. He even threaten to close off the garage while both sides were negotiating.

The city's attorney, Tom Wolf, revealed earlier this month that Charlottesville had begun the process of using eminent domain to take over the parking garage.

On Friday, June 24, the CPC sent its settlement proposal to Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones and Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville Chair George Benford.

"We're looking at the possibility of eminent domain, which would essentially destroy CPC as a growing concern. We're looking at a range of pretty dire potential outcomes, and we're trying to avoid that kind of train wreck with this proposal," said CPC General Manager Dave Norris.

The letter lays out five demands the center has for the city:

Both the CPC and Charlottesville dismiss their legal claims. Charlottesville extends CPC's management contract for the parking garage for five more years (July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2021). During that time, CPC would let the city set parking rates as long as the city would compensate the center if there was an annual revenue loss. CPC continues the validation system, and honor existing monthly parkers at the Water Street garage. CPC and the city work together to help with upgrades to the garage, including repairs and new technology

“It doesn't give everybody everything they wanted, but it addresses everyone's common goals of keeping the garage open, keeping parking affordable, maintaining validation, and getting that garage upgraded to where it needs to be a good amenity for downtown Charlottesville for many years to come," Norris said.

A city spokesperson says City Hall will certainly consider the settlement proposal.

A court hearing is currently set for Monday, June 27, on the legal side of this case. The CPC had asked a judge to appoint a third party to control operations at the parking garage while it and the city work their way through legal issues.