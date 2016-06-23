Blue Ribbon Commission Holds Second Meeting

The group tasked with striking a balance between race, Confederate monuments, and public spaces in Charlottesville came together at CitySpace on Thursday to continue its work. This was the second time the Blue Ribbon Commission met since its creation.

The commission was created in response to controversy over Confederate memorials like the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville’s Lee Park.

Those that oppose Confederate monuments say they create a hostile environment for African-Americans. Others argue that the statues help preserve Virginia’s history.

The Blue Ribbon Commission will target its focus on a number of areas including Vinegar Hill and Lee Park.

Commissioners also talked about Charlottesville’s history and are seeing what other cities are doing to address similar issues.

“We're also collecting from Richmond, Alexandria, Baltimore, New Orleans and St. Louis. They're doing some of the same things we're doing, so we're going to look at what they're doing and then come up with what's best for Charlottesville,” said Gordon Fields, Blue Ribbon Commission member.

The commission will hold a community engagement event to get input from the public. It is scheduled for July 27.