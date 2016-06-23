Nexus Drops State Lawsuit Against Augusta County officials

A valley-based company suing Augusta County officials, Augusta County Sheriff's Office employees, and a for-profit bail bondsman is no longer suing them at the state level. Nexus Services dropped the suit filed in Augusta County Circuit Court in May, but the $1 million federal suit will move forward.

Nexus is the parent company for several divisions, one of which a charitable bond organization. It is alleging a conspiracy by county officials, as well as harassment.

In a suit filed in May, the company alleges that there's a conspiracy between a for-profit bail bondsman and Augusta County leaders.

Nexus filed a Freedom of Information Act request that revealed some allegedly racist emails exchanged by county leaders. Those emails showed county employees making quips about El Salvador and trading Adolf Hitler emojis.

During a tour of Nexus’ Verona campus in March, Nexus CEO Mike Donovan told county officials about how his company helps people from El Salvador suffering with persecution. He compared the treatment toward homosexuals in El Salvador by gang members to that of Hitler towards the LGBT community in the 1930s and 1940s.

Nexus says U.S. District Court was a more appropriate venue given the nature of the allegations and recent developments in the case.