Charlottesville City Council Approves Parking Department

File Image: Parking meters in downtown Charlottesville File Image: Parking meters in downtown Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Council approved $500,000 Monday night to set up a new parking department.

The department will be tasked with the job of making parking in downtown Charlottesville more efficient by finding more parking spots and locations.

Within the next three to four months, the Water Street Parking Lot will close to make way for the Market Plaza development, so the city wants to identify alternative parking solutions so that people can easily access the downtown area.

