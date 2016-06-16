Charlottesville's Blue Ribbon Commission Holds First Meeting

After months of controversy over Confederate memorials, Charlottesville's new Blue Ribbon Commission met for the first time Thursday.

Opponents of confederate monuments, like the Robert E. Lee Statue in downtown Charlottesville's Lee Park, say they create a hostile environment for African-Americans. Others say the statues help preserve Virginia’s history.

Commissioners hope to find a way for the city to respect and honor the African-American community while remembering Charlottesville’s history, both good and bad.

Much of the two hour gathering focused on getting to know each other and the logistics of the commission, but the group also talked about goals.

In the months ahead, commissioners will consider options like taking down memorials or adding new ones.

Commissioners brainstormed how to get youth involved and ideas for adding memorials, like using historical murals at Thursday’s meeting.

“Why not a mural as a way of telling other histories of Charlottesville and including other people, other stories that don't get told? You make murals really big. They can be really appealing to the eye,” said John Edwin Mason, member of the Blue Ribbon Commission.

“This is going to be very big, very detailed. I know we're probably going to take a field trip to look at some stuff too. It's going to take up our summer and our fall,” said Gordon Fields, member of the Blue Ribbon Commission and Human Rights Commission.

Commissioners have about six months and $10,000 to study the issue and come up with options for moving forward.

The commission hopes to have a report by the end of November. Then, city councilors will review all of the recommendations put forward.